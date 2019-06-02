Robert Stephen Mellins, 66, of Pawleys Island, SC & formerly of New Britain, CT; passed away peacefully on Saturday April 20, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born in New Britain, Connecticut on August 26, 1952 to the late Stephen Mellins & Ann Szyszkiewicz.Along with his parents, Bob is preceded in passing by his brother, Dennis Mellins. Bob was a strong man with a heart of gold. He took pride in his skills in the construction industry and went on to retire as a property supervisor after many years of dedicated service. He will be truly missed by all who had the honor of getting to know him.Left to cherish Bob's memory are his beloved wife, Carla Ann Mellins of Pawleys Island, SC; his sister in-law, Martha Barth and her husband, Joseph of Idaho; niece Rebecca Ebert and her son, Tyler also of Idaho as well as several cousins in NC, CT and NYC. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 9:30AM, at Sacred Heart Church of New Britain, 158 Broad St. New Britain, CT 06053. Burial will follow immediately in the church cemetery. At the request of the family, memorial contributions in Bob's name may respectfully be made in lieu of flowers to Lions Club International, 300 W 22nd St, Oak Brook, IL 60523 or at, www.lionsclubs.orgTo view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the funeral home website kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.comBurroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC is honored to be assisting the family during this difficult time. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary