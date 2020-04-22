|
|
Robert L. Mills, a resident of Wallingford, Connecticut, passed away on Sunday evening, April 19th. Bob was born on February 10, 1927, the son of the late Helen and Clarence K. Mills. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army, and he served during World War II. He worked for forty-one years at the Aetna Casualty and Surety Company, retiring in 1992 as the Vice President of the Construction Surety Bond Division. Bob loved his work, which required extensive national and international travel. Among many other projects, Bob was involved with underwriting renovations of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty, and he was given a piece of the old cable from the bridge, which he framed and had on his wall for the rest of his life. A dedicated family man, he enjoyed frequent personal travel and activities with his late wife, Dorothy, and their children, particularly in programs that favored international exchange and understanding. Bob adored spending time with his grandson, Max. Bob was deeply interested and active in various volunteer activities in the community over many years. Bob was a devoted member of the Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford Connecticut, where he met his second wife, Claire, and many of his closest friends. He enjoyed golfing and often stated that he had spent much time in his life unsuccessfully pursuing a consistent handicap. In his professional career, Bob was a member of the National Fidelity and Surety Committee of the American Insurance Association. He served in several national industry committees of the Surety Association of America, including the Construction Bond Advisory Committee, the Joint Cooperative Committee of the Surety Association and the Association of General Contractors of America and the Liaison Committee of the American Institute of Architecture. Bob was preceded in death by Dorothy Hyland Mills, his beloved wife of 52 years, a daughter Sarah Anne Mills, a daughter Elizabeth M. Mills, a brother Herbert E. Mills, and a sister Mary V. Long. He is survived by his dear former wife, Claire T. Mills, his children, Robert G. Mills of New Haven, Connecticut, Thomas (T.J.) Mills of New York City, Jane K. Mills of New Haven, CT, and John H. Mills of Gotha, Florida, and his grandson, Maximilian A. Mills-Wren of New York City, as well as several dear nieces and nephews. The Wallingford Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. To leave a message of sympathy please visit www.wallingfordfh.com. Memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony Road, Wallingford, CT 06492 or the Wallingford Committee on Aging, 238 Washington Avenue, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020