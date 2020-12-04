Robert "Bobby" Spring, 81, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Kensington, Connecticut, beloved husband of Deborah (Buch) Spring, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, with his family by his side. He was born in New Britain on December 24, 1938 to the late Anton and Stacia (Kristopik) Spring. After graduating from New Britain High School, he joined his father in the family milk business, A.J. Spring & Sons, and later owned and operated Mohawk Farms Dairy and FuelCo Oil Company in Newington, where he continued to work until his illness. He served in the Army Reserves and has been a parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Parish in Berlin. Bobby will always be known as the milkman, but most importantly will be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He had tremendous work ethic and was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends. He enjoyed spending summers at Point O' Woods Beach in South Lyme and winters in Ft Lauderdale. A dog lover, he was always surrounded by his Old English Sheepdogs and his Labradoodle grand dogs. An avid sports fan, he never missed his children's sporting events or a televised Yankees or UCONN Women's basketball game. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Karen Spring of West Hartford and son, Philip Spring of Kensington, sister Shirley (Spring) Blake and niece Alicia (Blake) DeGroff and husband Todd Degroff and their sons Tyler and Kyle, along with a large extended family of cousins. His family is grateful to the entire ICU medical team at The Hospital of Central Connecticut for their dedicated, tireless and compassionate care. They truly are healthcare heroes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 7 at 11:30 am at St Paul's Church. Burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hartford Hospital COVID-19 Fund or The Connecticut Humane Society. Please share a memory of Robert with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
