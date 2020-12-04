1/2
Robert N. Spring
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bobby" Spring, 81, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Kensington, Connecticut, beloved husband of Deborah (Buch) Spring, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, with his family by his side. He was born in New Britain on December 24, 1938 to the late Anton and Stacia (Kristopik) Spring. After graduating from New Britain High School, he joined his father in the family milk business, A.J. Spring & Sons, and later owned and operated Mohawk Farms Dairy and FuelCo Oil Company in Newington, where he continued to work until his illness. He served in the Army Reserves and has been a parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Parish in Berlin. Bobby will always be known as the milkman, but most importantly will be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He had tremendous work ethic and was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends. He enjoyed spending summers at Point O' Woods Beach in South Lyme and winters in Ft Lauderdale. A dog lover, he was always surrounded by his Old English Sheepdogs and his Labradoodle grand dogs. An avid sports fan, he never missed his children's sporting events or a televised Yankees or UCONN Women's basketball game. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Karen Spring of West Hartford and son, Philip Spring of Kensington, sister Shirley (Spring) Blake and niece Alicia (Blake) DeGroff and husband Todd Degroff and their sons Tyler and Kyle, along with a large extended family of cousins. His family is grateful to the entire ICU medical team at The Hospital of Central Connecticut for their dedicated, tireless and compassionate care. They truly are healthcare heroes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 7 at 11:30 am at St Paul's Church. Burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hartford Hospital COVID-19 Fund or The Connecticut Humane Society. Please share a memory of Robert with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St Paul's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Berlin, CT 06037
(860) 223-0981
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved