Robert N. Sweeney
1940 - 2020
Robert N. Sweeney, 80, of Tolland, beloved husband to Cecilia Sweeney passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 21. He was born August 30, 1940 in Turners Falls, MA to the late Norman and Lucille (Rivet) Sweeney. Robert graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1958, proudly served in the United States Coast Guard, and retired from Pratt & Whitney. He was a member of St. Matthews Church in Tolland. Robert was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed his membership in the Gold Wing Touring Assn. He was an avid Red Sox fan, lover of jazz and the beach, and enjoyed yoga. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Desiree Sweeney, of West Hartford; step daughters Amy Downey and her husband Brian of Alexandria, VA, and Kylie Vitti and her husband Michael of Montpelier, VT; his brother, James Sweeney and his wife Lorraine of NC; his grandchildren, Bryce and Connor Schieding, Jack and Wyatt Downey, and Michael and Lena Vitti; nieces, nephews and extended family members. Robert is predeceased by his sister, Norma Sweeney. Memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org. Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Matthews Church, 11 Tolland Green, Tolland, CT 06084. Burial will follow at South Cemetery, Tolland with full military honors. Please abide by CDC guidelines; social distancing and facial masks will be mandatory. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Service
10:00 AM
St. Matthews Church
