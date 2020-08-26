Robert Norman Sklar (January 6, 1930 - August 24, 2020) When Bob met Alice Bendell, their worlds stood still. This was love at first sight like none other. They shared their love and affection for each other for 65 years of marriage. Bob is survived by the love of his life, Alice. They raised three beautiful girls and Bob leaves them behind with their husbands - Risa and Gordon Blair of Miami Shores, Beth Sklar and Robert Wyllie of Niantic, and Mona and Andy Starczewski of New Britain. Bob's three handsome grandsons and their wives/significant others are: Matthew and Danielle Ryan and their two sons, Jackson and Theodore, Benjamin Ryan and Sanna Piispanen, and James and Lizbeth Ryan. Bob began work at the age of thirteen, making deliveries for his grandmother's butcher shop in Hartford and later working at his father's pharmacy during high school and college. Bob's dad, Murray Sklar, was a long time pharmacist at Murray's Drug on Prospect Avenue. Bob graduated from Weaver High School, was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and earned a Bachelor of Science from UCONN. Bob had a wedding photography business with his uncle, Jesse Sklar. He worked at Alcon Labs as a pharmaceutical sales rep, was co-owner of Audio Center on Main Street, held several positions as a travelling salesman for electronics companies and worked at Berman's Appliance. Offers of promotions during his career would have sent him far away from family, traveling all of the time. Instead, he chose to stay in Connecticut and devote his life to his family and his beautiful mother, Florence Sklar. Bob was known for his wonderful sense of humor, witty limericks, joyful dedication to home life and his family, home improvement/repair projects and re-purposing creations. He loved to cook, fish, and smoke fish at the big brick fireplace in the backyard of their Simsbury home. Bob enjoyed cruising with his family of 5 on their 17 foot Starcraft and camping in their canvas tent, freshly painted blue yearly. He leaves behind cousins all over the globe and will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved him. The family will have a private burial and service, with full military honors, arrangements by the Paul Shaker Funeral Home, New Britain. There will be a gathering at a later date. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.