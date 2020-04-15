|
|
Robert passed away on April 13th at Portland Care Rehabilitation Centre with his daughter by his side. Born in Middletown on November 3rd, 1937, he was the son Edwin and Evelyn (Josephson) Anderson. Robert was a lifelong resident of Portland. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1955. He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963 and then in the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1967. Robert worked for the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation for 28 years, retiring in 1994. He also worked part-time in the late 60's and early 70's for Valli Construction. He was a proud member of the Portland Volunteer Fire Department, Company 2, for 66 years and forged many friendships with fellow members. He was also a member of the Freemasons, Warren Lodge #51, for many years. Robert was a stickler about schedules and time. He was always early for any appointment. He had a routine you could set your watch by. Something was amiss if Jelly didn't show up at his daughter's on Sunday morning at 8:30, not 8:29 or 8:31. He had a sweet tooth, especially for chocolate. He enjoyed taking his daily walks, his annual Easter and Christmas trips to the casino, visiting and sharing the latest news with family, friends and neighbors (especially Mike A.). He was an early riser, out for his first walk of the day before the sun came up. He was known for giving everyone he met his famous "Jelly Donut" pens. You could find them everywhere. According to him, they'd even traveled as far as Germany. Robert was a generous and loving father who would do anything for his children. The challenges he faced in the last two years of life were difficult and took a toll, both physically and cognitively. During these final years we were blessed to be able to spend time reflecting, reminiscing, learning and and laughing. Robert leaves his son Kevin (Meredith) of Delaware, his daughter Lisa Opuszynski (David) of Portland, his sister-in-law Susanne Anderson-Wornoff (Bruce), his nephew Chad Anderson and his family and his niece Kim Quach and her family. He also leaves his longtime friends Walt, Sonny and Tim as well as special neighbors Kath, Mike, Kristen, Brady, Shirley and J.R. Robert was predeceased by his parents, his brother Dean Anderson and his nephew and Godson Darren Anderson all of whom he is now reunited with. We cannot express how grateful we are for the staff (We truly wish that we could list you all here by name) at Portland Care and Rehab for the care that Dad received as well as the kindness, and compassion shown to him and the friendships made over the past two years. Though this is indeed a sad day, as Dad would always say when he was out and about, "Every day is a good day". It's time to take your rest now Dad. We love you. The funeral services and burial will be private in Swedish Cemetery, Portland. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020