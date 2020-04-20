Home

Robert Otis Brockett

Robert Otis Brockett Obituary
Robert O. Brockett, of Windsor and Granby CT died peacefully on April 18, 2020 after a long series of illnesses. Rob was born in Hartford CT, son of the late Fran and Bob Brockett. He grew up in Granby, graduated from the Robinson School in 1974, and the University of Connecticut School of Engineering in 1978. He had a long career in computer engineering beginning at Pratt and Whitney, and was proud of his accomplishments in network development. Rob was an avid skier and photographer, and a strong supporter of the UCC's Silver Lake Conference Center and the Hartford County 4H Camp in Marlborough. Rob loved trucks of all kinds, and enjoyed his membership in the Quinebaug Valley Engineers Association in Colchester with their farm museum. For many years he held season tickets to UConn men's and women's basketball. Rob is survived by his brother William (Tina) of Roxbury CT and his sister Betsy (Jesse) of Millersville, PA, as well as one niece and three nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Windsor Health and Rehab where Rob spent the last several years, and the staff at Hartford Hospital who cared for him in his final illness. Service and burial will be private. Donations in Rob's memory could be made to Hartford County 4 H Camp, Inc., PO Box 444, Enfield, CT, 06083.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2020
