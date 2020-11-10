1/2
Robert P. Epstein
1931 - 2020
Born 1/28/31 in Holyoke, MA, Bob was blessed with a long and healthy life until his final days. A graduate of Holyoke High School and American International College, Bob's vocation was accounting but his avocations were bicycling, photography, and jazz. Well into his 80's Bob bicycled with several clubs, often riding 30 plus miles a day. He enjoyed bicycle tours in Florida, Virginia, Colorado, the New England states, and Canada. He was proudest of his two bicycle trips in Israel, one of which was a fund-raiser for the Alyn Children's Hospital in Israel. Bob donated many pints of blood to the Red Cross for over 25 years. He was an Army veteran serving in Korea and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Bob is survived by his wife Devora (Perlman) of 57 years, his children Adam Epstein of Coventry, U.K., Amanda (Epstein) Sullivan and son-in-law Jeffrey Sullivan of Boston, MA and his beloved grandchildren Calvin Sullivan, Gabriela Sullivan, and Nathan Sullivan. He was their "Pa" and their ardent cheerleader. Bob will be buried at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA. He is at peace, taking photos of cows and sheep, bicycling effortlessly up hills, and listening to Dizzy and Ella. Donations can be made to Alyn Hospital (alynus.org) or a charity of one's choice.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2020.
November 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Pamela Older
November 9, 2020
Dear Devora, Adam and The Sullivan Family, My heartfelt condolences. Bob is now at peace after a long life doing things he loved and being so proud of his whole family, kids and grandchildren. His suffering is over.
Love,
Pam
Pam Older
