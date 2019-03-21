Robert P. Linnell, 83, of Myrtle Beach, SC formerly of East Windsor, passed away on Wednesday, March 13th. He was the beloved husband to the late Doris (LePage) Linnell. Serving in the US Air Force during the Korean War Bob was stationed at Moody Air - Force Base in Veldosta, GA. While on holiday leave he met his wife Doris LePage & they married after his discharge. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage together till Doris passed on in November of 2004. Described as a happy go lucky man by many Bob enjoyed spending his later years golfing, watching the Yankees & playing card games with friends. Bob is survived by his children Debra Esteves, Robert Linnell Jr and wife Celeste, William Linnell, Donna Wasowicz and husband Kent. Grand children Lisa Esteves, Kristin Glatte and husband Stephen, Robert Linnell III, Daniel Linnell, Joshua Linnell, Kelsey Linnell and Colby Linnell. He also leaves behind a great granddaughter Rosalie & siblings Michael Linnell and wife Kathryn, Patricia Krebs, Hazel Gustafson and husband Arthur and Beverly DeSimone. Bob was predeceased by his wife Doris Linnell, son - in - law Raymond Esteves, his siblings John Linnell, Janet Tomlinson, Eleanor Berggren, Lillian Aceto, and Audrey Larue. Relatives & friends may join the family on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1245-145 pm at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner Street, East Windsor with a graveside service to follow at Saint Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook with military honors. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com





