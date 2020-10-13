80, of Cromwell, died on October 9, 2020. Born March 17, 1940 in Rochester, NY. He was the son of the late Robert and Helen (Wilczewski) Lynch. He was a gentle Irishman born on St. Patrick's Day and described by all that met him as "Such a nice guy." He was an avid golfer and was proud to have played in the pro-am GHO. He served in the Navy for four years, some of which was spent on a submarine tender. He received a BS degree in Accounting from the University of Hartford. He loved and took great pride in his profession. He was a kind and gentle soul and a devoted brother, son and uncle. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth R. Lynch. He leaves to mourn his passing his girlfriend, Cherie Turner; his sister-in-law, Judi Lynch of Simsbury; his nieces and nephews: Nicole and her husband Rob, Dan and his wife Tara, Kara and her fiance Josh, Rick, Kaitlyn and her husband Rob, and Megan; and eleven grand nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He also leaves devoted friends, Jane Neel and Yvonne Brennan. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on October 16th at 10am in St. Patrick Church in East Hampton. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cromwell Food Pantry, 41 West Street, Cromwell, CT 06416.