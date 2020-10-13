1/1
Robert P. Lynch Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
80, of Cromwell, died on October 9, 2020. Born March 17, 1940 in Rochester, NY. He was the son of the late Robert and Helen (Wilczewski) Lynch. He was a gentle Irishman born on St. Patrick's Day and described by all that met him as "Such a nice guy." He was an avid golfer and was proud to have played in the pro-am GHO. He served in the Navy for four years, some of which was spent on a submarine tender. He received a BS degree in Accounting from the University of Hartford. He loved and took great pride in his profession. He was a kind and gentle soul and a devoted brother, son and uncle. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth R. Lynch. He leaves to mourn his passing his girlfriend, Cherie Turner; his sister-in-law, Judi Lynch of Simsbury; his nieces and nephews: Nicole and her husband Rob, Dan and his wife Tara, Kara and her fiance Josh, Rick, Kaitlyn and her husband Rob, and Megan; and eleven grand nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He also leaves devoted friends, Jane Neel and Yvonne Brennan. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on October 16th at 10am in St. Patrick Church in East Hampton. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cromwell Food Pantry, 41 West Street, Cromwell, CT 06416.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved