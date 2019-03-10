Robert Patrick Tozzoli, 72, of East Hartford, husband of the late Patricia (Grant) Tozzoli, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born in Hartford to the late Carman and Edith (Jacobs) Tozzoli. He attended Hartford Public High and was a US Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He then was an office manager at Super Spring and Brake in Hartford for over 30 years. Robert served as State Commander, 3rd District Commander of the VFW and Post Commander of VFW 9929 West Hartford. He was also on the Police Athletic League, a member of the State Color Guard and Drum Corp. Robert leaves behind his two sons Robert J. Tozzoli of East Hartford and Dana J. Tozzoli and his wife Macie of Tolland, two daughters Elana-Marie Beebe and her husband Jason of Ellington and Michelle Elwell and her husband James of Vernon. He is also survived by his sister Carrie Plowman and her husband Wayne of Wethersfield, seven grandchildren, Megan, Morgan, Alyssa, Shayne, Kayla, Isabella, Ethan, and one nephew, Jay LaBoy of New Jersey. Besides his wife, Robert was predeceased by his grandson Alexander Tozzoli.The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses, aides, doctors and staff at Hughes Health and Rehabilitation, Masonicare, and the VA Medical Center in North Haven for helping him fight and feel like a part of their family. The funeral will begin on Tuesday, March 12, 11:00 AM at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Burial with full military honors will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, March 11, from 5:00-8:00 PM, with a VFW Post 9929 ceremony at 6:30 PM. Contributions in his memory may be made to VFW Post 9929, 83 South Street, West Hartford, CT 06110. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.





