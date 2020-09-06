Robert Paul Tucker of West Hartford CT died on August 6, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 97 years old. He was the son of Fannie Kravitsky Tucker and Abraham H. Tucker, younger brother to Thelma Tucker Cooper and David J. Tucker. Mr. Tucker was born in Hartford on February 6, 1923, graduated from Weaver High School class of 1941; attended the University of Connecticut in Storrs CT, and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis MD. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering at the Sheffield Science School of Yale University, class of 1945W, while serving in the U.S. Navy V-12 program during World War II. After his military service, he apprenticed for several years as an engineer in Hartford at the American Coal Company, and then the Horton Company learning the heating, ventilating and air conditioning contracting business. During this time he was an instructor of HVAC at the evening school of Hillyer College, today a division of the University of Hartford. In 1951, he founded his own HVAC business, The Tucker Company, a Union employing shop of Local #218 Steamfitters. Mr. Tucker's contracting business included heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, process piping, plumbing, fire protection, service and maintenance, engineering and design, all industrial and institutional for government and commercial applications. In 1986, he sold the business which continues today as The Tucker Mechanical Company, a division of EMCOR Group (NYSE listed), Meriden CT. Mr. Tucker was a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Connecticut; a Licensed Contractor #S-1 Steamfitter, State of CT; licensed Master Gas Fitter and Master Pipefitter, both Connecticut and Commonwealth of Massachusetts; member of Mechanical Contractors Association of America and Connecticut; President of the Hartford Mechanical Contractors 1972-1973; Life Member of ASHRAE, and a member of the National and Connecticut Society of Professional Engineers. Mr. Tucker is survived by his daughter and only child, Dena S. Tucker, of West Hartford CT. His first wife and Dena's mother, Toba Pato Tucker of Santa Fe NM, and they were married in 1956 and divorced in 1966. Mr. Tucker met Barbara Goldberg, his partner whom he resided with for the rest of his life, in 1990; she sadly predeceased him in 2010. He is also survived by his nephews, Marc Tucker of Brooksville ME; Stuart Cooper of East Hartford CT; and Jeffrey Cooper of New York NY. In 2011, Mr. Tucker became a resident of the McAuley Retirement Community in West Hartford CT, enjoying his life there until his death. The funeral service was held at 11am on August 10, 2020 at the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetary, Wethersfield CT. Unfortunately, due to COVID, no visitors were received. "Arrangements were entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. To sign their guest book, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm."