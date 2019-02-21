Home

Robert P. Venora Sr.

Good morning Dad, did I tell you I miss you? Always and everyday. It's been 22 years today that you had to leave us. It doesn't seem possible. It was too soon but God had his plan. Things are good. The boys will be 22 in two weeks. Mom is well taken care of dad and we see to that. Everyone is doing the best they can. If you were here all would be perfect. Today we celebrate Donna's birthday. We will be toasting to you and we hope you will be celebrating in heaven also. Miss you dearly my father, I love you so much. Talk soon. Love, your Lisa XOXO
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019
