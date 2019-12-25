Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Venora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Venora Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Venora Sr. In Memoriam
Dad, Merry Christmas! What an amazing Santa Claus you were to all of us. I miss you so much always, and especially at this time. I hope you are surrounded by all of your family there. The celebration must be unbelievable. We will all be celebrating here too, with you all around us. Dad, thank you for everything. Cheers, to the best father, husband, brother, son, and grandpa anyone could ever have. We were blessed. Merry Christmas in Heaven, love you so much, your Lisa XOXO.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -