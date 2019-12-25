|
Dad, Merry Christmas! What an amazing Santa Claus you were to all of us. I miss you so much always, and especially at this time. I hope you are surrounded by all of your family there. The celebration must be unbelievable. We will all be celebrating here too, with you all around us. Dad, thank you for everything. Cheers, to the best father, husband, brother, son, and grandpa anyone could ever have. We were blessed. Merry Christmas in Heaven, love you so much, your Lisa XOXO.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 25, 2019