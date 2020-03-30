|
|
Robert Parent, 89, of Enfield, entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Hospital. He was born in Hartford on November 27, 1930, the loving son to the late Alfonse and Anita Parent. Robert proudly served our country during the Korean War in the United States Army. Following his time in the service he enjoyed a long career with Choice Vend in Windsor Locks for 30 years. He was a sports fan and an avid bowler. Robert enjoyed times spent on walks outdoors and through music. His greatest joy was in spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his four children, Suzanne Sarra and her husband, Joe of San Francisco, CA, Robert Parent Jr. of Agawam, MA, Gary Parent of San Francisco, CA, and Jeffrey Parent of Unionville, CT; three grandsons, Justin Ivey and his wife, Olivia of Mesa, AZ, Michal Tyszkiewicz of Los Angeles, CA, and Stephen Tyszkiewicz and his wife, Chelsea of San Diego, CA; a great grandchild, Deegan Tyszkiewicz; a brother, Al Parent; sister, Jean Walsh and her husband, Dan; and a brother in law, Leo Bonetti and his wife, Eileen, and their children, Christine and Charlie. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Avelina "Evelyn" Parent; a brother, Raymond Parent; and a sister-in-law, Jane Parent. A memorial lunch in honor of Robert's life will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 30, 2020