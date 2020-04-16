|
Robert Parent, 76, of Southington, formerly of Madawaska, ME and Windsor, CT, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Joanne (Daigle) Parent, whom he was married to for 52 years. He was born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada to the late Conde and Almeida (Ringuette) Parent. Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964 as a Field Radio Repairman. Robert worked in the IT department within the banking industry for 30 years, and then at The Phoenix for 10 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Teresa (Parent) Babon and her husband Christopher of Southington, and Cynthia (Parent) Mello and her partner Scott Kieras of Newington; his grandchildren Rachel and Jake Babon, Taylor Kilduff, and Jack Mello; his sisters Velma (Parent) Daigle, Denise (Parent) Soto and her husband Victor; his brother Daniel Parent and his wife Lucille; and his sisters-in-law Doris Noel, Candide Sedlik, Albertine Riley, and Germaine Cormier. He is predeceased by his sisters Florence (Parent) Tardiff, Patricia (Parent) Daigle, Bertha (Parent) Powley, and his brother Rosaire Parent. Funeral services will be held at a later date when social distancing directives have been withdrawn. DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020