Just about a month shy of his seventy-second birthday, Robert Peter Kobus Sr. passed away at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, Connecticut on March 27, 2019, following a courageous battle with a long illness. Robert (Bob) was born April 25, 1947, in New Britain, Connecticut to the late Edna and Chester Kobus. He attended E.C. Goodwin Technical High School and was a professional pool player and jazz musician. Mr. Kobus was a visiting artist at Trinity College in Hartford, instructed jazz guitar at the Hartford Conservatory and also taught private lessons. In the eighties, he played gigs in New York and locally, frequently at the 880 Club in Hartford. He played guitar in bands with world-renowned musicians including Natalie Cole, Jeri Bergonzi, Rick Marshall, Jack McDuff, Mark Templeton, and Cindy Blackman. One of his most memorable performances was at Music Mountain in Falls Village, Connecticut. He was just as talented as a pool player and won many tournaments since he was a teenager. Later he co-owned a recreational pool center in Unionville, Connecticut. He is survived by a son, Robert Kobus, Jr. of New Britain, a daughter, Sheri and her husband Adam Schwartz of West Hartford, a sister, Jayne Kurzel and nephew, Jesse Kurzel, both of Cromwell, Connecticut, along with several cousins, and friends- all of which were enriched by his wisdom, love, and friendship. There are no calling hours; a celebration of life will be planned. Memorial donations can be made to ; lls.org Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2019