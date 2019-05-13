Robert (Bob) Quirk died peacefully at his home on Saturday May 11, 2019. He was the son of Frank and Edith (Peddin) Quirk, born on May 22, 1923. He is survived by his four daughters and their spouses: Barbara (Brian) Beaudin, Patricia (Paul) Sienna, Kathleen (Timothy) Callinan and Susan (Howell) Soobitsky; his grandchildren: Paul Sienna, Jr. (Lori), Melissa Sienna, Kevin (Colleen) Callinan, Matthew (Jamie) Callinan and Sarah Soobitsky; his great grandchildren: Jack Sienna, Emily Sienna and Lucas Callinan; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Helen (Kalina) Quirk and siblings: Frank Quirk, Mary Sullivan, Irene Quirk, Thomas Quirk and Helen Quirk.We will remember Bob as an optimistic, practical man who appreciated the simple life. He enjoyed his family, his independence and the outdoors. Nothing made him happier than to dig in his garden, raise and sell his annual crop of the best strawberries in the Valley, along with tomatoes and pumpkins. He enjoyed mowing his lawn, although he had a reputation for unexpectedly trimming down some of his wife's favorite flowering bushes. He was a man who liked to be on the move and would cruise around Middletown and meet up with some friends for a morning coffee at McDonalds. He was proud of his 'Swamp Yankee' heritage and his work as the last home-delivery milkman in the state of Connecticut. He valued hard work and as an arm-chair philosopher would remind his daughters that "the best years in life are those when you are working." He was even – keeled in approaching challenges. His approach was to determine if something could be done then do it and if not to move on with life. He lived a full life and exited on his own terms – he did it his way.Funeral services will be held Wednesday May 15th at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Friends may call at prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the South Farms Fire Department 445 Randolph Rd, Middletown, CT 06457.To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 13, 2019