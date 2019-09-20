Home

Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home
28 Elm Street
Bucksport, ME 04416
(207) 469-3177
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home
28 Elm Street
Bucksport, ME 04416
Robert R. "Bob" Ballard


1939 - 2019
Robert R. "Bob" Ballard Obituary
Robert "Bob" R. Ballard, 80, passed away Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the South Paris VA Home. He was born on February 15, 1939, the son of Frank and Regina (Courturier) Ballard.
He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. He received his education from Porter and Chester, Rocky Hill, CT. He retired from Alstom Power Inc. as a Technical Writer.
He was a great husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, carpenter, mechanic, clockmaker, genealogist and gentleman.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Carol E. Brawn Ballard, his daughters; Kimberly Ballard Ward and Wendy Ballard Reilly and their husbands Wade Ward and Troy Reilly, grandchildren; Joseph McCusker and his wife Stephanie and great-grandson Tanner all of Port Richey, FL, Steven and his significant other Melissa Resto of Holiday FL, Jacob Reilly and Morgan Reilly both of New Gloucester, Tia, Falishia, Wade, Cassandra and Izzy. One sister; Ann Marchester of Mass and brother-in-law Charles Tardie, along with many nieces and nephews. Lifelong friends Bob and Sharon Hargreaves.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters; Beatrice, Louise and Barbara, brother's Arthur and Francis.
A special thanks from the family to the B unit staff at the South Paris Maine Veterans Home. Memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to the South Paris Maine Veterans Home, 477 High Street South Paris, ME 04281
Family and friends will gather for visitation from 12-2pm on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home 28 Elm St, Bucksport. Followed by burial with Military Honors at Riverview Cemetery River Road Bucksport. (mitchelltweedie-young.com) A gathering will take place following the services at the Arey Community Center 1160 River Road Bucksport.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 20, 2019
