Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. "Bob" Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert R. "Bob" Hart Obituary
Robert (Bob) Hart, 63, of Bristol passed away suddenly on March 30, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on September 16, 1955 to Morris and Joanne Hart of Plainville. He was a graduate of E.C. Goodwin Technical School- Tool & Die Program and continued his career as one of the best in the trade. He enjoyed spending everyday with his best friend and wife, Linda. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and doing what he loved such as playing horseshoes, going camping, shooting, and clam bakes. He is survived by his wife Linda Hart, his parents Morris & Joanne Hart of Plainville, his brother Kris Hart and his wife Michelle Martin of Plainville, his children Haley Hart of RI, Jason Hart of NY and in addition to a very large extended family of awesome people who will miss him forever. Bob is predeceased by his sister, Sherry Hart. Calling hours will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 AM - 12:30 PM at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Immediately following there will be a remembrance celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation to @ stjude.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now