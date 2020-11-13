1/2
Robert R. Kasiski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Ronald Kasiski, 83, of Kensington, husband of Joy Kasiski, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Charles and Anna (Danko) Kasiski. Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran. He lived in Kensington most of his life and was formerly employed as a tractor trailer driver for Concord Steel before retiring. Robert was a former member of the Berlin Fire Department and the Berlin Polish Political Club. He enjoyed ice fishing and winter sports. Surviving are his wife, Joy (Carlson) Kasiski; a stepson, Kenneth Manthey; his brother, William Kasiski of Middletown; his step grandchildren, Garrett, Ryan, and Kendra; his step great-grandson, Austin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St. New Britain. Burial will be in South Burying Ground, Kensington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North American Westie Rescue, 15 School St. Bridgewater, MA 02324. Please share a memory of Robert with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved