Robert Ronald Kasiski, 83, of Kensington, husband of Joy Kasiski, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Charles and Anna (Danko) Kasiski. Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran. He lived in Kensington most of his life and was formerly employed as a tractor trailer driver for Concord Steel before retiring. Robert was a former member of the Berlin Fire Department and the Berlin Polish Political Club. He enjoyed ice fishing and winter sports. Surviving are his wife, Joy (Carlson) Kasiski; a stepson, Kenneth Manthey; his brother, William Kasiski of Middletown; his step grandchildren, Garrett, Ryan, and Kendra; his step great-grandson, Austin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St. New Britain. Burial will be in South Burying Ground, Kensington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North American Westie Rescue, 15 School St. Bridgewater, MA 02324. Please share a memory of Robert with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
.