Former CT resident Bob Harris, 77, peacefully passed away on March 11 at Murrieta Gardens in Murrieta, CA. Bob was born May 9, 1941 in NY, NY to Reed and Martha Tellier Harris, He graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, the University of PA, and Quinnipiac University.Bob, a natural communicator, utilized this skill in his 30 years at Aetna L&C and his second career as a middle school teacher. Bob was an avid sportsman and official with CT State Football Associates, and CCAFO. He also officiated high school basket ball and baseball. Bob was active in all the officials associations of the sports. He taught tennis as a hobby and attended the US Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon.He is survived by wife, Kathy (McCarty), Daughter, Sarah and Kyle Kordon, granddaughter Olivia Kordon, brother, Don, Nancy and Robert Harris, and nieces Ellen and Myria Ralda, plus many friends and fellow officials. At his request, no service will be held. Donations can be made to the .





Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019