Robert Richard Charles (Bob) passed away on October 26, 2020 in his family home in Wallingford, which he restored with his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy Farnam Charles. He was 82. Bob was born in Newark, New Jersey on April 29, 1938. He graduated from Weequahic High School and Williams College. After college, he went to India to study international relations at Sapru House in New Delhi and then traveled extensively through Asia on his way home. He served two years in the army at the Defense Information School in Fort Slocum, NY. After attending Northern Illinois University for graduate work in South East Asian Studies he worked as a Peace Corp Staff member in the Northeast of Thailand for five years, returning with daughter, Julia and son, Peter to make his home in Wallingford on Nancy's family farm. From 1974 to 1983 he was the Executive Director of the Low Income Planning Agency, Inc. in Hartford which coordinated grants for the community action agencies of CT. From 1983 to 1987 he was Director of Peace Corp Thailand. Bob retired to turn his home into High Meadow Bed and Breakfast. He enjoyed gardening and was a collector of art, ceramics, and furniture which filled his home making it a treat for visitors to the B&B. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter Julia and her family (Marc, Eleanor, and Sophia Lenburg) of Brookline, MA; by his son Peter and his family (Amy, George, and Esme) of San Anselmo, CA; and by many special nieces and nephews. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com
