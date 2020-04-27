|
Robert "Bob" Steven Ciosek, 77, beloved husband for 54 years of Joyce (Schultz) Ciosek, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 30, 1943, he was the son of the late Steven and Olga (Wanko) Ciosek. Bob grew up in New Britain and graduated from the Porter School of Engineering Design. He worked as a master tool designer and engineer, most notably at Sikorsky Aircraft where he was known for his hard work, determination, and attention to detail. Whether at work or at home, Bob was always the one his co-workers, family, friends and neighbors would call to find a solution. He was always there to lend a hand and help out. After marrying the love of his life Joyce, the couple moved to Southington to raise their family, where they resided for nearly 50 years, before recently moving to Berlin. In addition to his wife Joyce, Bob is also survived by his three children Kim Bernier and her husband Paul, Tracy Beloin and her husband Ray and Mark Ciosek , as well as his brother Donald and his wife Roberta and his brother-in-law Ronald Schultz and his wife Sandra. In addition, he was predeceased by his nephew Gregory Schultz. There was nothing Bob wouldn't do for his family, however, his greatest joy came from his grandchildren and great grandchildren: Kristina, Stephanie and Megan Johnson, Chase and Eve Beloin, Silas, Colby and Parker Nolan. Bob lived and loved life for his family and friends. Growing up in Connecticut, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and sports, all which he passed on to his children to learn and enjoy. He and his family enjoyed boating and fishing along the Connecticut shoreline. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and the greatest fan, attending all of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, school events and other functions. Bob also enjoyed vacationing in the Caribbean with his wife and life-long friends Richard and Joan (deceased), whom he always considered family. He will be greatly missed by many and will be forever in our hearts. A memorial and celebration of Bob's life for family and friends will be held at a future date. To honor Bob, donations may be made to the of CT, 111 Founders Plaza 2ndFloor Suite 200, East Hartford, CT 06108 or .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2020