Robert S. Ellis


1937 - 2019
Robert S. Ellis, Sr., 81, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. Born on November 4, 1937 in Arlington, MA, he was a son of the late Albert S. and Virginia Mary (Harford) Ellis. He married Dorothy A. (Showls) Ellis in 1956, just prior to his enlistment into the United States Air Force where he proudly served for just over four years. After his service he started a career with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford as a truck driver at the Andrew Willgoos Turbine Laboratory for 33 years before illness forced him into an early retirement. Bobby enjoyed traveling and repairing anything with a motor and he was a prankster that was always conniving on "how to get ya". He is survived by his longtime companion, Ann M. Gledhill of Tenants Harbor, ME; a daughter, Kimberlee Fini and her three sons, Justin, Jonathan and Jay; a son, Donald H. Ellis and his son Eric; a brother Donald H. Ellis as well as extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his son Robert Ellis, Jr. Robert's wishes were to have services held privately by the family. D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel was entrusted with his care. For on-line expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
