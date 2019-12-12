Home

Robert S. Wells


1934 - 2019
Robert S. Wells Obituary
Robert S. Wells, 85, formerly of Dayville, CT, beloved husband of the late Josephine (Perlini) Wells passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the St. Mary's Home in West Hartford. Born in Bridgeport on February 17, 1934, he was the son of the late Robert W. and Beatrice (Boghosian) Wells. He retired from Alsop Engineering in Milldale and was a Past Vice President of the Institute of Management Accountants Norwich Chapter. He is survived by a brother-in-law Bruno and his wife Nita Perlini of Newington, nieces Linda and husband Ted Bruttomesso of Berlin, Nancy and husband Rick Spindler of Newington, a nephew Dr. Ernest and wife Sandy Perlini of South Lyme and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Richard Wells. Funeral Services are private. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 12, 2019
