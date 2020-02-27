Home

Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Norfolk, MA
Robert Sebastianelli Sr.


1940 - 2020
Robert Sebastianelli Sr. Obituary
Robert R. Sebastianelli Sr., 79, of Norfolk MA and formerly of West Hartford CT, died peacefully at home on Friday, February 21st, 2020. Born November 2nd, 1940, in New Britain CT, he was the son of Angelo and Marina (Grilli) Sebastianelli. He attended public school in New Britain and went on to trade school and earned a certificate in machining after briefly serving in the U.S. Navy. On February 11, 1967, he married Betsabeth Franco. Together they raised two children, Robert and Jennifer in East Granby, CT. Robert went on to become a small business owner of Atlas Machine & Tool Company and enjoyed many years of owning and operating his own machine shop. Outside of work, he enjoyed time with his family and deep sea fishing. He retired in 2010. Robert was preceded in death by his two brothers Evo and Leo Sebastianelli and two sisters, Clara Wolff and Rita Battista. Robert is survived by his loving wife Betsy, son and daughter-in-law Robert and Mary Sebastianelli of Chantilly VA and daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Chris Bogdanovitch of Wellesley MA. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Joseph, Faustina, Veronica, Gianna Sebastianelli and Sophia, Eva and Lydia Bogdanovitch. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Norfolk MA at 10am. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -