Robert "Goldie" St. Pierre, 88, of Farmington, beloved husband of Frances (Seitz) St. Pierre, his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020. Born March 28, 1932 in Hartford, son of the late Al and Blanche (Faucher) St. Pierre. He graduated from Hartford High, Class of 1951. Robert earned the life long nickname of "Goldie' while working at the Hartford Courant with his best friend Bob D'Abate. After proudly serving in the US Army, he started his career at Suisman and Blumenthal, retiring after 40 years. He earned the name of "Opa" after his first grandchildren were born in Germany. Robert was a devout Catholic and a longtime communicant at the Church of St. Patrick in Farmington. For over 40 years he was an active member of Central Valley Square Dancers. He and Fran loved their time as snowbirds in Stuart, FL after retirement. He enjoyed outdoor activities including camping and bike riding along the trails of Farmington and the sidewalks of Stuart. He inherited his mother's green thumb and loved spending time in his garden, never hesitating to share the fruits of his labor. Goldie was a diehard fan of the UConn Huskies basketball teams and the Hartford Whalers. Besides his wife, Robert is survived by his sister Sandra St. Pierre and his children, Deborah Waskiewicz, Rob. St. Pierre and his wife Lorrie, David St. Pierre and his wife Karen, Brian St. Pierre, Kym St. Pierre and Lori Driscoll and her husband Bill. His grandchildren, Christina and Rachael Waskiewicz, Joseph St. Pierre and his wife Laura and Heather Alfaro, David Meckes, Darian St. Pierre, Adam Plante, Joseph and Julia Caraballo, Will, Sarah, and Jason Driscoll. His great-grandchildren, Courtney and Christopher St. Pierre, Kailey, Mackenzie and Sebastian Alfaro and William Driscoll, 3 nephews Dean Houle and his wife Lisa, Doug Houle and his wife Mona, Danny Houle and his wife Altea, their son Adam, and a lifetime of good friends. He was predeceased by his sister Pat Houle, her husband Ed, and loving son-in-law, John Waszkelewicz. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020