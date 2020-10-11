1/2
Robert St. "Goldie" Pierre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Goldie" St. Pierre, 88, of Farmington, beloved husband of Frances (Seitz) St. Pierre, his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday, October 17, at 1:00 pm in the Church of St. Patrick, Main St. Farmington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roberts name to Farmington Senior Center, 321 New Britain Avenue, Unionville, CT 06085 or American Red Cross, 209 Farmington Avenue, Farmington, CT. 06032 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved