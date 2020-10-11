Robert "Goldie" St. Pierre, 88, of Farmington, beloved husband of Frances (Seitz) St. Pierre, his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday, October 17, at 1:00 pm in the Church of St. Patrick, Main St. Farmington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roberts name to Farmington Senior Center, 321 New Britain Avenue, Unionville, CT 06085 or American Red Cross, 209 Farmington Avenue, Farmington, CT. 06032 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.