Robert S. Carey, Jr. of Simsbury, Connecticut, beloved husband of Deborah (Donahue) Carey, left us on June 18, 2020 in search of the next great trail. He was 71. Bob was born in Westcliff-on-Sea, England, to Robert S. Carey and Helen M. Carey, later of West Hartford and Niantic, and he was raised in West Hartford. A graduate of the University of Connecticut (BA in history 1971), and of the University of Connecticut School of Law (JD 1976), he was admitted to the practice of law in Connecticut in 1976. He worked in private practice in the Greater Hartford area for more than forty years, representing purchasers, sellers and lenders for both residential and commercial transactions, as well as developers and home builders. His loss is mourned by many, including Deborah, his wife of forty-six years, and brothers Peter J. Carey and his wife Sandra of Sugar Hill, GA, Brian J. Carey and his wife Mona of Waterford, and William F. Carey and his wife Nancy of West Hartford as well as by many loving nieces and nephews. To see the full obituary, or to share online condolences, please visit www.molloyfuneralhome.com
