Robert Stephen Twarkins
1955 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Stephen Twarkins, 64, of Pueblo Colorado died peacefully at home on July 17, 2020. Bob was born March 19, 1955 in Hartford, Connecticut. He had a great love of the outdoors and made his home surrounded by the beauty of nature in Colorado, where he pursued his passion as a credible collector of moths and butterflies, eventually assembling a truly impressive collection. Bob could also be found hunting, fishing, tracking and enjoying his favorite musician, John Prine. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Anita Twarkins and nephew, Ryan. He leaves his three brothers, Michael, William (Martha) and Daniel Twarkins, two sisters, Jean (Brian) Hillery and Chris Hank (Doran) Hank; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Vanessa, Nathan, Rene, Steve and Kyle, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Bob will be dearly missed by all. Funeral arrangements will be private.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.
