"Loving Husband, Father, Son & Brother"Robert "Bobby" T. Beaudoin, 54, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with ALS. He was the loving husband of Rhonda (Perazella) Beaudoin of 27 years.Bobby was born in Hartford, CT on April 28, 1965, son of Faith (Hollis) McKeown of Newington and the late William Beaudoin. Bobby worked as an electrician at RDS Electrical for many years until becoming ill. His family meant the world to him. Bobby was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast. Bobby's infectious laugh and smile and uncanny ability to befriend everyone he came in contact with was truly rare. Anyone that crossed his path would leave with a smile and a laugh.Besides his loving wife Rhonda and his mother Faith, Bobby leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Sandra Beaudoin of Southington, his siblings; Tracy Kennedy and her husband Todd of Granby, Daniel Carroll and his wife Melissa of Springfield, MA and William Beaudoin and his wife of Bristol. He also leaves behind his mother and father-in-law, Ronald and Joyce Perazella of Waterbury, two sisters-in-law, Gina Perazella of Waterbury and Paula Lodovico and her husband Michael of Bristol, many beloved nieces and nephews, his loyal and faithful German Shepard, Lobo and countless friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Sandy Beaudoin.Arrangements: Calling hours for Bobby will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial, the Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Bobby's memory to:ALS Association-Connecticut 4 Oxford Road Milford, CT 06460For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 13, 2019