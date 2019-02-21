Robert T Eagen, 82, of Fort Myers Florida (formerly of Glastonbury CT) passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 after a short illness surrounded by his family.Bob was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and was proud that he never lost his New York accent. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Walter Eagen and Anastasia (O'Brien) Eagen and his brother, Walter (Wally) Eagen.He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia (McFeeley) Eagen of Fort Myers Florida; his daughter, Kathleen Eagen, her fiancé' Bill Blonski of West Hartford Connecticut; his son, Robert (Kimberly) Eagen Jr.; his two grandchildren, Kelly and Katelyn of Glastonbury CT; his sister-in-law, Catherine R "Kathleen" Eagen of Port St. Lucie FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob spent eight years as a Coast Guard Reserve, and throughout his life he was always fond of being on the water. Childhoods were spent on Coney Island beach in Brooklyn, New York. Later in life it was the New Jersey shore and in retirement visits to Sanibel Island in Florida. Bob graduated from New York University with a business degree and was hired by The Hartford Insurance Company in 1959 as a Claims Adjustor. He retired 38 years later as a Claims Executive specializing in environmental and pollution cases. Post retirement Bob continued to be a consultant and expert witness for The Hartford bringing his years of service to well over 40 years. His career and years of dedicated services to The Hartford was something he was very proud of. Bob enjoyed playing golf. Whether with his Glastonbury friends and son early each Saturday, or with his work league on Tuesday evenings or in retirement with his wife Pat and his new retirement friends from Fort Myers. Bob and Pat loved to travel on the Princesses Cruise line and together they were fortunate enough through the years to go on many different cruises that enabled them to see so many different parts of the world. Many people knew Bob in his Fort Myers community because he took '"Sir Mulligan" the family dog on long walks every day. Bob enjoyed chatting with all the dog owners and meeting the different dogs in the Community. Bob will be remembered as an honorable, honest and hardworking man; a devoted husband; and a loving father who was very proud of his two children and family. He will be sadly missed. There will be no calling hours and services will be private. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.leememorialpark.com . In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to Hope Hospice at www.hopehcs.org/donate. Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913. For information, 239-334-4880 Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary