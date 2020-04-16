|
|
Robert T. Hancock, loving father, passed away at the age of 65, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Bob was born on August 26, 1954 in Mankato, Minnesota to Calvin and Kazue Hancock. He served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm and was a Purple Heart recipient. After the Army, he worked at Wood Group Pratt and Whitney until he was laid off. He then started his own bagel and café business called Between Rounds. He went on to become a shuttle driver most recently with Valet Park of America where he was a dedicated employee who was always willing to help in any way he could. He left a great impression with his customers and when he wasn't working they would ask where he was. He will be greatly missed. Bob leaves his daughter, Carmella Hancock of Glastonbury. He was very proud of her and would always have a sparkle in his eye when he talked about her. He also leaves his mother, Kazue Hancock and his brother Thomas Hancock, both of Southport NC, his ex-wife, Lisa Hancock of Glastonbury. In addition he leaves his nieces Katie Giovannucci and Jeanette Craven and a nephew Willard Hancock. Due to the Covid pandemic, burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020