Robert T. Skau, 62, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on June 1, 2020. Born in Hartford on June 21, 1957, Bob grew up in Wethersfield and attended South Catholic High School. He went on to attend college at the University of Hartford where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and a Master's Degree in Taxation. Bob was employed for the past 38 years a Revenue Agent for the Internal Revenue Service. He was a hardworking and dedicated employee. Bob was a loving and devoted family man. He never missed a baseball game that his son, Dave, played from T-ball through high school. You could always find Bob walking his beloved dogs Riley and Nala and chatting with the neighbors. Bob was an avid sports fan, especially of the New York Giants, New York Yankees, UConn basketball, and the PGA Tour. He was passionate about the game of golf and we ask that you play a round in Bob's memory. Bob is survived by his wife of 31 years, Debbie Dean Skau, his son, Dave Skau, his mother, Margaret Skau, his brother, Paul Skau and his wife Maureen, and his sister, Lauren Skau Taylor and her husband Colin. He is also survived by his aunt, Loretta Smith, his brother and sister in-laws, Bob and Penny Dean, his brother in-law, Ron Dean, and nieces and nephews, Sarah, Matt, Ryan, McKenzie, Katie, and Dallas along with several cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Ralph Skau. Bob will be forever missed by his family, friends, and coworkers. Bob's family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors and nursing staff in the Cardiac ICU at Hartford Hospital for their compassion and care over the past three weeks. "In a world where you can be anything, be kind." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to Bright and Beautiful Therapy Dogs, 81 Powder Mill Road, Morris Planes, NJ. 07950 or the Make a Wish Foundation of CT, 56 Commerce Road, Trumbull, CT. 06611. Due to the current restrictions a private graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8th at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.