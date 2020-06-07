So sorry for your loss. Ive known Bob for many years as a colleague. He was extremely professional and always serious about the work issues he was considering. Additionally, Bob was flawlessly ethical and compassionate to the taxpayers he worked with. But the things I will remember most about Bob is the pride he had in his family (never without a proud story about his son or wife) and the sincere interest in greeting his coworkers. Always kind. A real gentleman. He will he missed.

Geraldine C. Foley

Coworker