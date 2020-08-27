1/1
Robert Thomas Figulski
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Thomas Figulski, 90, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Mary (Scully) Figulski, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home with family at his side. He was born April 29, 1930 in Turtle Creek, PA, son of the late Charles and Mary (Panczyk) Figulski and had lived in Westland, MI prior to moving to Simsbury 49 years ago. He was a graduate of St Vincent College, Latrobe, PA, Class of 1952, having received his Bachelors of Arts Degree. After college, Bob enlisted in the U. S. Army and started Army Language School in Monterey, CA. While there, he learned to speak Russian and joined the Army Security Agency stationed in Lubeck, Germany where he conducting intelligence during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1960, Mr. Figulski was an Underwriter for Travelers Insurance, Hartford Insurance, Aetna Insurance, and had retired from Tower Associates. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Simsbury. Bob enjoyed reading, gardening and was a talented woodworker having built a pool table that the entire family enjoyed for years. In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, Bob is survived by his sons, Michael Figulski of West Hartford and John Figulski and his wife Nancy of Viera, FL; his grandchildren, Nicole Figulski, Justin and Ryan Markey, Kevin, Shannon and Maggie Barnard and Sara Martin; a great grandson, Memphis Martin; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Tamara Barnard, brothers, Stanley and Gregory Figulski, and sisters, Regina Mandela and Gertrude Tokarski. There are no calling hours. A Mass will be held at a later date. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for arrangements. Please visit Bob's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved