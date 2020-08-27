Robert Thomas Figulski, 90, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Mary (Scully) Figulski, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home with family at his side. He was born April 29, 1930 in Turtle Creek, PA, son of the late Charles and Mary (Panczyk) Figulski and had lived in Westland, MI prior to moving to Simsbury 49 years ago. He was a graduate of St Vincent College, Latrobe, PA, Class of 1952, having received his Bachelors of Arts Degree. After college, Bob enlisted in the U. S. Army and started Army Language School in Monterey, CA. While there, he learned to speak Russian and joined the Army Security Agency stationed in Lubeck, Germany where he conducting intelligence during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1960, Mr. Figulski was an Underwriter for Travelers Insurance, Hartford Insurance, Aetna Insurance, and had retired from Tower Associates. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Simsbury. Bob enjoyed reading, gardening and was a talented woodworker having built a pool table that the entire family enjoyed for years. In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, Bob is survived by his sons, Michael Figulski of West Hartford and John Figulski and his wife Nancy of Viera, FL; his grandchildren, Nicole Figulski, Justin and Ryan Markey, Kevin, Shannon and Maggie Barnard and Sara Martin; a great grandson, Memphis Martin; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Tamara Barnard, brothers, Stanley and Gregory Figulski, and sisters, Regina Mandela and Gertrude Tokarski. There are no calling hours. A Mass will be held at a later date. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for arrangements. Please visit Bob's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.



