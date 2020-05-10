Robert Alan Tinney died peacefully at home on May 7th surrounded by family and his devoted dog Poppy. A Manchester native born in 1970, Robert was an extraordinary wit, uncle, brother, friend, gardener, baker, artist, diarist, collector of British ephemera and curator of 70's kitsch. Identified as intellectually gifted at a young age but denied an extended traditional education by severe Crohn's disease, Robert was a true autodidact, rarely without a book. He could converse with anyone. After completing a correspondence course in herbal medicine, Robert became a talented herbalist and gardener, sharing his bounty with friends and strangers alike. Also a nimble artist whose work ranged from the whimsical to the sharply political, Robert studied drawing at UHART, Wesleyan, MCC and RISD. A long-time volunteer, Rob helped run a Hartford support group for LGBTQ youth, establish one of the first queer proms in the state and volunteered for True Colors at its inception. Always a trailblazer, Rob recycled, composted, got tattoos, wore pink-decades before any were fashionable. He loved food, though he often couldn't eat. A Krispy Kreme donut could make his day. Robert found the humor in any situation, as well as the best gossip. He was fond of the expression, "If you don't have anything nice to say, come sit by me." A letter-writer and diarist to his last days, he traveled the world in books, in postcards and when he felt well, traveled to London, NYC and Amsterdam. Never afraid to confront injustice or tell off someone who was getting on his last nerve, life with Rob was never boring. A profoundly spiritual person and teacher, he'd say he is just now on the other side of the veil and to look for him in signs all around us. He'll be there. Daily life for Robert revolved around home, his family and his French bulldogs. Predeceased by his mother Linda, for whom he cared in her final days and his sweet dog Hermes, Robert leaves behind his brother John Tinney, sister-in-law Kristen and nephew Ryan-who gave him a home, a feeling of security and loving care in the last several years of his life. He also leaves his brother Joel Tinney, niece Hailey, his sister Cindy Kozil, brother-in-law Nate, nephew Wesley, uncle Doug Metheny, grandmother Janet Adams, family friend Candy Hammond, best friend Jenipher Sage-Robison, beloved dog Poppy and many, many grieving friends and admirers. Thanks to Dr. Matthew Colliton for many years of caring for Robert, especially for helping manage his pain. A celebration of Rob's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Connecticut Humane Society. https://give.cthumane.org/give/163286/#!/donation
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.