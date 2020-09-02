Robert Victor Enrico Provera, 41, of Glastonbury, formerly of Old Lyme and Newington, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Hartford Hospital as the result of an automobile accident. Robert, also known as Bobby, was born on November 6, 1978 in New London, the son of Robert Provera and Susan Biella Fontanella. He was a 1996 graduate of Newington High School and was self-employed as a contractor for many years. Bobby was an avid sports enthusiast who was able to make a connection with anyone. His smile and personality brought joy, love and happiness to many. The love for his family knew no boundaries. Bobby was the happiest when he was spending time with his family and loved ones. Bobby especially treasured the times he spent with his son Anthony, his daughter Olivia and nephews Marc and Ryan. Bobby is survived by his son Anthony Robert Provera of New Britain, his daughter Olivia Sky Provera and her mother, his fiancé Silvia of Glastonbury, mother Susan Fontanella of Lyme, father Robert Provera of Florida, sisters Karin Rosen and her partner Keith of Old Lyme, Lisa Provera Gorman, her husband John and their two sons Marc and Ryan of Manchester and half-sister Katrina Provera and her son Roman of Florida. He leaves behind his maternal grandfather Robert Biella of Newington, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He will live on in the memories he left with us. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00pm in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Ln., Old Lyme. Please wear a mas and be prepared to follow social distancing guidelines. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com
for photos, online guestbook and directions.