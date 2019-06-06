Robert V. Renzoni, 74, of Manchester, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2019 after a brief illness.He was born on April 24,1945 in New Britain, Connecticut, the son of Victor and Nancy Renzoni. His father predeceased him in 1975, and as her loving son, he cared for his mother until her death in 2003. He attended Manchester High School and after graduation joined the US Navy serving tours of duty in the Mediterranean on the USS Shangri-La and the USS Forrestal. He was employed as a jet engine inspector for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Company for forty years, retiring in 2009.He is survived by his sisters Laurie, Linda, and Vicki, and her husband, Pete. Uncle Bob or "Bully Bob" as he was affectionately known, will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He will be especially missed by his "kids" Sugar and Monty, and friends at the dog parks in the Manchester area. Bob was a lifelong member of the Lake Shore Park community in Gilford, New Hampshire where he enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, and relaxing on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee with family and friends. A Memorial Mass for Bob will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester followed by military honors at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family in New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or to the , 35 Cold Springs Rd. Suite 315, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3102. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of his arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmes-watkins.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary