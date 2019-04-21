Robert Valentine Peterson, 93, died on April 1,2019, with daughter and son-in-law(Beth and Jim Stacy) at his side. Bob will always be remembered for his fun loving nature and generosity to family and friends. He was born on October 11,1925 in Hartford Ct to Charles and Mary Theresa Peterson. He served in WWII, having enlisted in the Marine Corp at age 17, attended Yale University, then to OCS. After the war, Bob joined his father in business at Laurel Supply Corp and eventually left to start his own manufacturing company. This eventually evolved into Precision Punch, still in existence today. Bob leaves wife Lucille, daughter Beth(Jim), brother Donald(Shirley), grandsons Bob(Darcy), David(Megan) and Michael(Ali) and 5 great-grandchildren. Bob always maintained a close relationship with his nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by former wife Lois, son Bob, brother Richard and sister Marie. He was an avid outdoorsman and fulfilled his dream of going on safari in Africa with son Bob. Burial will be at Mt St Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Section J, Bloomfield Ct on April 26th at 11 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Lodge, 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor CT. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary