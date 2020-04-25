Hartford Courant Obituaries
Robert Vernon "Bobby" Summers


1936 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" Vernon Summers, 83, of South Windsor, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 of complications due to pneumonia. Born on April 27, 1936, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Bobby was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He cherished time with family; undoubtedly Bobby's greatest joy. He relished countless hours with his family at home in Connecticut, Indiana, and at their winter home in Daytona Beach, where backyard fishing was a highlight. His constant companion, Jack, beloved Jack Russell Terrier, was also part of the family. His passion for auto racing was not only part of his storied career but also part of his legacy. Bobby was supportive of both his son Rob and grandson Mason racing; attending every race. Not the loudest of cheerleaders, he was their staunchest supporter. In 1955, Bobby began his career in the world of racing working for Gene White Firestone in Indianapolis, Indiana. When he was a teenager, he would hang out around the local Firestone shop, doing odd jobs like cutting the grass. A job opening proved to be the beginning of his long and successful career in the world of racing. During his 25 years with Firestone he worked with many racing legends including A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and the Unser family, along with having deep involvement in the developmental days of NASACAR's then Grand National Series (now Xfinity Series). In 1981, when Firestone started phasing out of racing, a call from Bob Newton of Hoosier Racing Tire began his next phase into the life of motorsports and the idea to expand into the northeast to become a greatly respected business owner when he started Hoosier Tire East in CT creating a legacy for his family. Well-known in the world of racing, Bobby made many connections and lasting friendships along the way. Friends and family alike would revel in the reliving moments Bobby experienced along the journey. He was considered a legend and a giant among those who knew him. He was inducted Indianapolis 500 Old-timers Club, part of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Museum; bringing his career full circle. An Army veteran, Bobby was a great leader in his business, as well and a gentleman, husband, father, brother and grandfather. Bobby is survived by his son Rob Summers Jr. and his daughter Dawn Stetler and her husband Steve, his grandchildren, Mason, Candice and Lauren and a great-grand daughter, Reagan. He is also survived by his brother John Summers and his wife Judy, and nephew Roger. He is preceded in death by his wife, Connie and daughter Pamela, parents, Robert H. and Phyllis V. Summers. In lieu of flowers please donate to the in memory of Bobby. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2020
