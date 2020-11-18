Robert W. Bamberg, 91, died suddenly at his Simsbury, CT home on November 14, 2020, with his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret-Ann "Peg", at his side. He was the son of Robert E. and Evelyn (Banning) Bamberg. Bob was born in New Haven, CT. His family moved from Woodbridge to Hamden as he attended Hamden Hall Country Day School, from which he graduated in 1948. He attended Georgia Institute of Technology. Drafted, he was stationed in Iceland during the Korean War, coming home to join his father in business. Bob succeeded his father as President of Chas. S. Leete Co., Inc of West Haven, a pharmaceutical distribution company. He was well-known for providing superlative service to "his" pharmacies and the people they served. He served on the Board of Hopmeadow Place Condominium Association in Simsbury for thirteen years, in charge of physical maintenance of the building. He also was the man to call when any resident had a need. He was President of the Board when he died. He was a member of the New Haven Rotary Club. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a charter member of the Orange Masonic Lodge, now the Ansantawae Lodge #89 (Milford). His family lovingly referred to him as the Energizer Bunny, both for his constant motion and for his longevity. To the end, no loved one was so old that he did not demand of them, "when was the last time you checked the oil in that "thing'" (their car)", what the weather was like where they lived, and if there was anything they needed. There seemed nothing he could not repair, extending the lifespan of things mechanical well beyond reasonable expectations. He was a sure and steady presence in the lives of those who were lucky enough to call him husband, brother, dad, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor and/or friend. He was always there for his family in whatever way he could be. His impact was wide and deep, as was his love. Bob was predeceased by a sister, Arlene Bamberg Arnold, and two sons, Paul and John. He leaves his loving wife, Peg, two children Claire W. Bamberg of Randolph Center, VT and her wife, Lynda B. Howells, and a son Robert O. Bamberg of N Muskegon, MI, six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being made through Vincent Funeral Homes in Simsbury, Ct. Services will be on line at a time to be arranged, and donations may be made to: New Jersey Institute of Technology, in memory of Paul Bamberg, and/or the Palliative Care Unit of Hartford Hospital in memory of John Bamberg. Please visit Bob's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
