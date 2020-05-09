Robert W. Bennett
1930 - 2020
Robert W. Bennett, 90, of Wallingford, husband of the late Dolores Quarz, passed away on May 6th, 2020 at the Regency House in Wallingford. He is survived by his two children, Cindy (Bennett) and Tony Lupacchino of Englewood, FL, and Michael Bennett and his girlfriend Jean Drummond of Wallingford. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Mary Bennett of Durham, CT, his six very special grandchildren, JoDee Lupacchino of Ft. Meyers, FL, Sarah (Paul) Glover of Chesapeake, VA, Jessica (Mark) Dressel of Middlefield, CT, Laura Bennett of Anderson, SC and Rebekah and Jonathan Bennett of Wallingford, his in-laws, Robert and Rose Quarz, Marion Doolittle, Deborah Quarz and Barbara Melotto as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Steven Bennett and siblings, Leonard Bennett and Barbara Richmond. Bob lived a full life, always looking forward to catching a good ball game or a challenge to play horseshoes or setback. He was kind, gentle soul, just one hell of a guy, that will be missed by many people. Interment will be private in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Regency House, Recreation Dept., 181 E. Main St., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Uncle Bob, You will be truely missed, a great man who never had a bad thing ro say about anyone, with great memories and always fun to be around.
Carl Wilson and Family
Carl Wilson
May 9, 2020
Your dad and grandpa was a wonderful man. We pray you feel the love and presence of the Lord in your time of loss. We were honored to have met him.
The Smedleys
May 8, 2020
RIP my good friend till we meet again
Wayne Carothers
