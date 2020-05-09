Uncle Bob, You will be truely missed, a great man who never had a bad thing ro say about anyone, with great memories and always fun to be around.
Carl Wilson and Family
Robert W. Bennett, 90, of Wallingford, husband of the late Dolores Quarz, passed away on May 6th, 2020 at the Regency House in Wallingford. He is survived by his two children, Cindy (Bennett) and Tony Lupacchino of Englewood, FL, and Michael Bennett and his girlfriend Jean Drummond of Wallingford. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Mary Bennett of Durham, CT, his six very special grandchildren, JoDee Lupacchino of Ft. Meyers, FL, Sarah (Paul) Glover of Chesapeake, VA, Jessica (Mark) Dressel of Middlefield, CT, Laura Bennett of Anderson, SC and Rebekah and Jonathan Bennett of Wallingford, his in-laws, Robert and Rose Quarz, Marion Doolittle, Deborah Quarz and Barbara Melotto as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Steven Bennett and siblings, Leonard Bennett and Barbara Richmond. Bob lived a full life, always looking forward to catching a good ball game or a challenge to play horseshoes or setback. He was kind, gentle soul, just one hell of a guy, that will be missed by many people. Interment will be private in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Regency House, Recreation Dept., 181 E. Main St., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.