Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Robert W. Callender

Robert W. Callender Obituary
Robert W, Callender, 82, of Hartford, beloved husband of Nancy (McInnis) Callender, died February 16, 2019. Born in Hartford and raised in East Hartford, he lived most of his life in Hartford. Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a principle accountant for the City of Hartford.Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Shawn Callender. Robert was predeceased by two brothers, Henry and Vincent Callender.The funeral and burial are private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019
