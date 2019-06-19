Caye Robert W. Robert W. Caye, 86, of North Windham, beloved husband of Nancy (Goetz) Caye, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Hartford to the late William and Ruth (Emerson) Caye. He was raised in Windsor where he served as a firefighter and paramedic for the Windsor Fire Dept, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. Robert worked as a tool and die maker for Hamilton Standard, Stanadyne and Alton Iron Works, and operated his own shop for a few years. He then moved to Tupper Lake, NY with his late wife of 41 years, Gail Callahan Caye, where they ran a Bed & Breakfast for many years. Later in life relocating to Florida with Nancy, working for 3D Medical Supplies. Robert could fix anything and was always coming up with new inventions. He had a constant need to tinker with things around the house, especially clocks and watches. He loved to be outdoors, loved driving around and took yearly salmon fishing trips and hunting trips, but his true passion was his family who will miss him dearly. Besides his wife Nancy, he is survived by his son Danny Caye and his wife Lauren of Windsor; his daughters, Dori Allard and her husband Dean of Mansfield Center, and Karen Caye Goyer of Pinole, CA; his stepson Arthur Brozowsky Jr. of East Hartford; his stepdaughters, Patty Ann St. Laurent and her husband David of East Hartford, Debbie Ann Rosendahl and her husband John of Westminster, CO; his grandchildren, Steven, Sylvia, Dana, Heather, Sean and P.J.; his great-grandchildren, Bella, Brooke, Madeline, Nathan, Eddie and Jaxon; and his stepgrandchildren, Stephanie, Joseph and Austin; and Angela Caye. Besides his parents, five sisters and one brother predeceased him. His family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 21 at the funeral home, followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or a . For online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com WINDSOR Published in The Hartford Courant on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary