Robert Fish passed away peacefully at Essex Meadows, surrounded by his loving family, on November 19th. He was 84. Robert was born on October 8, 1936, to Charles and Miriam Fish in Berks Country, Pennsylvania. He attended Penn State University where he was a member of Theta Delta Chi Fraternity. He gratuated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Robert also earned an M.S. in Mathematics at R.P.I., and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of New Haven. Robert worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in the Engineering Program Management Department as Accountant and Controller for 28 years. Upon his retirement he began teaching Mathematics, Physics, Accounting and Finance at Middlesex Community College. Robert is survived by the love of his life, Madeleine, whom he met at Penn State. They were married for 62 years. Also surviving is their son, Douglas, Daughter-in-Law, Dianne and twin Granddaughters, Caitlin and Madeleine. After graduation Robert moved to Middletown, Connecticut. He and Madeleine settled in Old Saybrook in 1959. In over 60 years of living in Old Saybrook, Robert contributed to the town in so many ways; serving for 9 years on the Zoning Board of Appeals, 5 years as its chairman, 9 years on the Board of Education, 2 years on the Board of Finance, 4 years on the Board of Selectmen, with 1 year as First Selectman, Chairman of the Land Acquisition Committee, Conservation Commission, and had been Town Treasurer since 1999. In addition, Robert was a Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 81 as well as a youth football coach. He was Founder and President of the Old Saybrook Education Foundation and had been Treasurer and President of the Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce. Some of Robert's other activities aiding the town included; the purchase and stewardship of the Great Cedars Conservation Area, development of the Financial Plan for Old Saybrook, creation of the Land Use Application Fee Ordinance, and the Winterization Ordinance. He was the guiding force for construction of the Chalker Mill Pond Fishway. In 2017, the Town of Old Saybrook honored Robert and Madge, when the Annual Report was dedicated to them. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Monica Eggert Senior Center, in Old Saybrook, or an organization of your choice. Bob loved Old Saybrook!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store