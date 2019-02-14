Robert Wayne Kinnin 71, of Bolivia, NC died February 7, 2019 after a long, valiant battle with heart disease and cancer. He was born in Amsterdam, NY on September 17, 1947, a son of the late Isaac Kinnin and Arlene Brown Kinnin. During his working years, he was employed as an account manager by the State of Connecticut. Robert had a fine wit, a keen sense of humor, and a reputation among his friends as the toastmaster. During his leisure time he was an avid golfer, scoring two holes-in-one. He pulled for the Connecticut Huskies, the New York Giants and The Red Sox, and enjoyed travel, but Robert's real passion was his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, as well as a proud and devoted PaPa.Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his wife of thirty-four years, Susan Kinnin; son, Shawn Burto (Keri); daughters, Marcy Maulucci (Damion Bragdon), and Amanda Heath (Michael); brother, Bruce Kinnin (Marci); sister, Barbara McClure (Marty); seven cherished grandchildren -- Kayla, Shane, Audrey, Lauren, Hannah, Victoria, and Austin Robert; his mother-in-law, Patricia Kelleher; and many dear friends. A service honoring Robert's life will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Palmetto Creek Community Center. Another service will be held in mid-April in Connecticut, with internment in Hagaman, NY to follow.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the or the Leukemia /Lymphoma Society. Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island Chapel Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary