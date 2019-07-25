Passed on July 22, 2019 at the age of 72 from lung cancer in his home surrounded by his family. Bob filled his life with multiple interests and hobbies. He was an avid writer, writing stories from an early age and continuing throughout his entire life. One of his proudest accomplishments was a self-published book of short stories entitled "Delusions" that is still for sale on Amazon today. He put a lot of time into researching family history and was able to trace the geneology of both he and his wife's family back hundreds of years. Bob spent countless hours working with his hands. He was a very talented wood worker, and built numerous items ranging from beautiful rocking horses and toy trucks that he sold, to bookshelves and jewelery boxes that he made for his children. He also loved to tinker and invented various items that, much to his chagrin, would eventually end up on store shelves invented by someone else who took it one step further. Bob leaves behind the love of his life, Laurie whom he was married to for over 50 wonderful whirlwind years, his three children and their spouses, Kristi & Gary, Glen & Kim, and Nancy & Craig, all of who gave him a never ending supply of topics to write about. Bob always boasted about his 10 grandchildren all of whom he was incredibly proud of. Many have had the pleasure of reading about them in his goofy and long winded Christmas letters: Kyle, Steven, Hunter, Matthew, Cassidy, Jacob, Emili, Sydney, Kayla, Ryan. He also leaves behind his sister Wendy and her husband Larry who he is forever grateful for caring for his parents in their ailing health. Weary of reading obituaries noting someone's courageous battle with death and listing all the clubs, churches, and groups they were part of, Bob wanted it known that he died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctor's orders and raising hell for more than seven decades. He enjoyed heated debates, loud boisterous card games, vodka tonics with lime and jokes that only he thought were funny until the day he died. Informal calling hours will be held on August 3rd from 1-2 pm at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home located at 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor, CT. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the . Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019