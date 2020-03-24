Home

More Obituaries for Robert Lundgren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Lundgren

Robert W. Lundgren Obituary
Robert W. Lundgren passed away on Saturday, March 21. A lifelong resident of Wethersfield, Bob was a proud veteran who served during the Vietnam war and remained active in veterans groups until he fell ill. Bob was predeceased by his parents Walter and Mary and by his wife Cathy Lyons. He will be missed by numerous cousins and friends. In keeping with Bob's wishes there will be no calling hours but family and friends are encouraged to raise a glass of red wine (with two ice cubes), Irish Mist, or Swedish Gloeg and remember him fondly. Donations can me made to a veterans organization of your choice.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020
