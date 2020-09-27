Robert Lunny passed away peacefully into eternal life on March 19, 2020. Born in Hartford in 1942, Bob grew up in a close-knit North End neighborhood, graduating from Weaver High School in 1961. He was predeceased by his mother, Mrs. Amelia DeParolis of Vernon, CT. Bob is survived by his beloved dog, Scruffy, several cousins and close friends, especially, Richard Sedlisky of New York City, as well as his devoted caregivers, good friends Cheryl and Mike Mailhot. Robert attended the University of Hartford and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, among the Class of 1965, distinctively recognized as the "First Class of U of H Students to spend all four years on the new Bloomfield Avenue campus." It was at the University of Hartford where Bob's talents as an accomplished singer and budding actor grew to fruition with the U of H University Players. As a member of that college group, Bob acted, directed, and honed his vocal skills, shaping his beautiful, tenor voice for future, musical theatre performances. Of particular note is Bob's performance in "Mame" on the Bushnell stage in September 1969, which prepared him for his role as the Older Patrick in a summer tour of the musical with Edie Adams as the exuberant, Auntie Mame. Robert began his post graduate career in 1965 as a high school teacher of English, speech, and drama at Bristol Central High and Suffield High School. While teaching, his theatrical aspirations were inspired decidedly, when Bob was chosen as one of ten teachers to participate in a collaborative Actor's Workshop, with the Playwright's Conference at the Eugene O Neill Foundation in Waterford, CT. That wonderful, summer theatrical experience catapulted Robert into a career shift to musical theatre. He decided to leave the chalk boards of the classroom for the stage boards of the theater, which then spanned an acting career of over twenty–five years. Robert moved to New York City, where he soon acted in numerous commercials, and toured with "Oklahoma" notably, as well as performing in several other musicals. Eventually, Bob extended his acting career with a move to Los Angeles, where he appeared in television commercials and various television sitcoms and series throughout the seventies and eighties. Upon his return to the east coast, Robert retired from his acting career but perpetuated his love of theatre, performing as a much admired, sales associate at Barneys of NYC, where he catered to many musical artists and famous celebrities, as their very own special consultant. Always pleasant, enthusiastic, and very personable with a luminous smile, Bob, also known and loved as "Uncle Robert" by his close friends, leaves this world for a more colorful, celestial theatre where he'll forever sing in his lilting tenor voice, among the angels. Bob, rest in peace and may the perpetual light shine upon you. Funeral arrangements were private and at the discretion of the family. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the U of H, Hartt School of Music, 200 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117. Condolence messages may be left on Facebook @ Robert Lunny, CT.



